The Macleay Argus
Photos

Gallery: 2024 Macleay Valley Fashion Show

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 25 2024 - 12:03pm, first published June 24 2024 - 11:30am
The annual Macleay Valley Fashion Show was held in Frederickton on Saturday, July 15 (2024) with 200 attendees and more than 70 people behind the scenes, including nine designers, TAFE fashion and design students and 40 models.

Journalist

