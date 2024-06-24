Gallery: 2024 Macleay Valley Fashion Show

The annual Macleay Valley Fashion Show was held in Frederickton on Saturday, July 15 (2024) with 200 attendees and more than 70 people behind the scenes, including nine designers, TAFE fashion and design students and 40 models.
The night celebrated fashion, art, creativity, community, shining a spotlight on local talent.
"The night was above and beyond our expectations, the creativity that exploded in the night was breath taking and inspirational," organiser Leah Adamson said.
"A huge thank you from the organisers, Jacky Piper, Chris King, Renea Blake and Tione Hawkins, to everyone involved for all of the effort put in."
