The storm that reshaped the Macleay River's entrance from Grassy Head

On the night of March 8, 1893 an easterly gale hit the Macleay with torrential rain and threatened three ships which had taken shelter in Trial Bay.
The river began to rise in Kempsey at the rate of one metre per hour and soon the lower Macleay was a sea of water.
In Trial Bay the following night, one of the three ships cut her cables and ran before the gale trying to gain the beach and comparative safety. After coming into heavy surf, the crew were amazed to find themselves in calm water.
They had found the New Entrance to the Macleay River which had broken through sand dunes into the bay.
The entrance to the Macleay River was originally at Grassy Head, around nine kilometres north of the present entrance at South West Rocks. Dependent on shipping for most of its supplies, the settlement of Kempsey often experienced difficulties due to the changing conditions at the river mouth.
The old entrance to the Macleay River through which all shipping had to pass was constantly changing and unreliable due to the action of tides, winds and waves on the loose shifting sands. A famous maritime engineer, Sir John Coode, was engaged to provide a solution but before his plan could be put into practice, the great flood had carved out a more serviceable channel.
In 1862, a signal station and flagstaff were constructed on the headland, variously called Double Corner or Grassy Head, while buildings to house the pilot and boatmen were built on the flat to the east of the headland.
About a mile further south, a Government wharf was established where John Stuart had earlier set up shipbuilding yards. This became the first port of call for ships entering the river and became known as Stuarts Point, after the shipbuilder.
The first pilot at Grassy Head was Alexander McKenzie, who would have been there before 1862. After his brother John drowned in Warrell Creek in 1859, Alexander arranged his burial at Grassy Head and erected a fine tombstone still to be seen today.
The pilot had four boatmen to assist him to put to sea in the whaleboat to guide ships in and out of the river.
In 1879, the new pilot was John Jamieson. He was born in the Shetland Islands in 1840 and had previously worked at Darkwater Creek for the sugar mill. His son Robert James was one of the four boatmen.
Sir John Coode's plan recommended improving the shipping channel closest to Grassy Head, however the formation through nature of the New Entrance rendered it obsolete.
The entrance to the Macleay River further south was consolidated and became the main entry for all shipping. The Pilot Station was moved to South West Rocks and reopened there in 1902 for Captain Jamieson and his staff.
Today only a few stone steps and a headstone in honour of pilot Alexander McKenzie's brother are the only reminders of this once busy shipping centre at Grassy Head.
