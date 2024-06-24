Port United see success over Rangers in Zone Premier League

Port United is still on top after playing only their fifth game of the 2024 Zone Premier League season against visiting team, Macleay Valley Rangers.
Coming to the midway point of the season, Port United first grade coach attributed the team's lack of game time to ongoing washouts.
"It feels like we're halfway through the season but only just starting," Swain said.
"It's been pretty difficult for the boys to get going.
"But at the end of the day, it was a good win and we'll keep working on that."
A number of first grade players were out for the match against the Rangers but Josh Casey came midway through the first half to score the first point on the game.
The Rangers also faced a lack of numbers on the field with one of the Macleay players sent off in the first half for a tackle.
It's been a trend for the team that coach Jason Coleman has come to know all too well.
"The last few weeks we've been playing with a man down," Coleman said.
"We've had players sent off left, right and centre at the moment which is really really frustrating to me."
The Rangers came out strong in their defence with goal keeper Jack Macallister putting on an outstanding game.
"The whole team dug in and they fought hard for each other," Coleman said about the Rangers.
"I couldn't ask anymore than what they gave."
But by the second half, United's Noah Carter scored two more goals for the team with Ben Oakley securing a 4-0 victory from a free kick towards the end of the game.
Swain said his team created a lot more chance than just the four goals scored.
"The downside of that is that they didn't finish them," he said.
"But as I said, the boys are pretty short of playing and the continuity of each week.
"But at this point of the season, it's more about getting the win than how you're getting the points."
The much desired field time will be put on hold this week for United, who are up for a bye this weekend.
The first grade team still has a number of games to make up for the matches missed or postponed but are still keeping the top spot on the Zone Premier League ladder.
Swain said to remember bye points also are also included in the ladder.
"When you look at the ladder, it's probably a bit flattering," Swain said.
"We haven't played that many games."
The Rangers will be keeping up their matched with a game against the Camden Haven Redbacks on Saturday, July 29.
With six games played and three losses, Coleman isn't concerned.
"To be honest, I don't think we're far off," he said.
"I'm certainly not panicking but I'm getting frustrated at the situations to be honest.
"I don't think anyone in this competition is unbeatable and I think the boys will hopefully lift up after the past two weeks of having players sent off."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.