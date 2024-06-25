Kempsey man's multi-day run for foster carers and children in need

Kempsey's Wayne Curran and 'running man' Pat Famer AM are over half-way through their week-long run to improve the foster care system.
The two left Kempsey on Thursday 20 and are set to arrive on the steps of the Sydney Opera House on Thursday 27 (June) travelling a total of 494 kilometres.
Curran and Farmer stopped to share their message in Taree over the weekend - that there is an urgent need for more foster carers to better care for children in need, and an improved support network for those carers.
Mr Curran was raised in foster care himself, however, was failed by the system when he experienced abuse at a young age, which he says led to a life dependent on alcohol and drugs.
Corrective Services was to be his next home.
"I ended up in custody over 34 times and spent over seven years in prison," Mr Curran said.
Out from behind bars, Mr Curran has turned his life around with the discovery of running and is now using his new found passion to make positive change for others.
"This was a dream of mine a couple of months ago whilst I was in custody," he said. "This run...I hope raises awareness and I believe together, we can make a change," he said.
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville says better care for children in need of a safe home is prevalent in our region.
"We have a lot of families that have issues and we need foster carers and so this run by Wayne is a great thing to raise the awareness and ensure that we know that children will be looked after," Cr Hauville said.
"We don't need children being looked after in motels which sometimes has to happen because they can't get foster carers.
"People out there thinking about being a foster carer, reach out, we need you to bring your home here to the life of children who need it."
The next stop is Ettalong on June 26, before the final stretch toward Sydney.
