New Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation established in Kempsey

A new Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation (ACCO) has recently been established in Kempsey to support the Macleay Valley's Aboriginal community; Dhina Durriti Aboriginal Corporation (DDAC)
Dhina Durriti in Dunghutti translates to 'footprint to grow'.
DDAC will initially focus on Macleay Valley based programs that have been delivered by Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation's (KBHAC) and its Kempsey based staff.
These programs include the Kempsey Transition Program, Marrungbuya Program, Indigenous Youth Connecting to Culture Program and the School Based Targeted Earlier Intervention.
"The programs we have transferred across from KBHAC are place-based and tailored for our community,"the new General Manager for Dhina Durriti Jayde Kelly said.
To ensure continuity of service, KBHAC staff currently delivering these programs will transfer to Dhina Durriti, who will employ them to deliver these programs locally.
"The opportunity to continue to develop these programs and expand our work further into the Macleay in the future is an exciting opportunity for our staff and the community as a whole."
KBHAC will continue to operate in Kempsey, working in partnership with both Learning the Macleay and Dhina Durriti.
"We are very excited to be establishing a new organisation in Kempsey which will allow us to continue supporting our local community," Ms Kelly said.
From July 2024 KBHAC will operate from its new office at 38 Forth Street and will continue to provide its existing core programs and will also focus on working with community and preparing for the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Kinchela Boys Home.
Dhina Durriti will be co-sharing an office space with Learning the Macleay team at 64 Belgrave Street, Kempsey. A community launch of the new office will be held in August 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.