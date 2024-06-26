The Macleay Argus
New Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation established in Kempsey

By Staff Reporters
June 26 2024 - 12:00pm
A new Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation (ACCO) has recently been established in Kempsey to support the Macleay Valley's Aboriginal community; Dhina Durriti Aboriginal Corporation (DDAC)

