The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gritty win sets up Mustangs clash with unbeaten Old Bar Pirates

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 26 2024 - 11:59am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macleay Valley Mustangs are gearing up to tackle the undefeated Old Bar Pirates after pulling off a gritty 28-20 win over the Port City Breakers at Smithtown Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.