Gritty win sets up Mustangs clash with unbeaten Old Bar Pirates

The Macleay Valley Mustangs are gearing up to tackle the undefeated Old Bar Pirates after pulling off a gritty 28-20 win over the Port City Breakers at Smithtown Oval.
Allan Lockwood stood out with two tries for Macleay Valley, joined by Tirell Dungay, Viliame Tobesewa, Chris Holten, and Miles Mongta, each contributing a try.
For Port City, Cody Fisher, Dennis Quinlan, Jesse Douglas, and Jordan Pateman each scored a try.
Macleay Valley converted two of their six tries, with Shane Davis-Caldwell successful on both occasions. Port City also converted two of their four tries, thanks to Brent Nixon.
"The conditions weren't fantastic, and we had to adapt again, but I was happy that we got the two points," Mustangs coach Beau Champion said. "That was the main thing."
Champion said the team still made "too many errors" and didn't show enough "intent in defence."
"If we played that way against the Sharks or Old Bar, we would've got taught a really big lesson," he said.
"Having said that, we were able to dig deep, and individuals were able to stand up at key times to give us the opportunity to win.
"Allan Lockwood was very dominant throughout the game. I was also happy with Dre Barker's performance through the middle. Chris Holten scored a try and had a lot of quality touches.
"All in all, I was happy that the players were able to scrap and fight and find a way to win."
The Mustangs now face the undefeated Old Bar Pirates at Old Bar on Saturday, June 29, in a catch-up game.
"This is a great opportunity for the team to really stand up and produce a good performance," Champion said.
The Mustangs will then host the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks on July 7. The game will be part of the club's Indigenous round, with South Sydney Rabbitohs player Cody Walker joining the event.
The event will also include a cultural performance, stalls, kids activities, face painting, a jumping castle, and more.
"This is open to everyone in the community," Champion said. "We're expecting it to be a really great day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.