Mid North Coast Health District Awards celebrates local excellence

Local healthcare workers were celebrated for their innovation, collaboration and dedication to continuous improvements in healthcare at the Mid North Coast Local Health District's (MNCLHD) annual Excellence Awards.
The annual awards, which were held this year Port Macquarie, recognise MNCLHD staff who demonstrate outstanding commitment to safety, innovation, sustainability, workplace culture and patient experience.
Acting MNCLHD Chief Executive Jill Wong congratulated the award recipients and said the ceremony was an opportunity to recognise the exceptional achievements of the individuals, teams and volunteers who work together to provide high-quality care to local patients.
"It was inspiring to see the dedication, innovation and compassion shown by our teams and individuals as they epitomise the essence of healthcare excellence," Ms Wong said.
"I congratulate all the recipients and finalists, and applaud their remarkable accomplishments, innovation and resilience in both the clinical and corporate settings."
Healthcare workers from the Oxley electorate were recognised for their work with professionals from Macksville receiving a number of awards.
Several award recipients from the MNCLHD will now be nominated for the NSW Health Awards to be held later in the year.
Award recipients in each category are:
Category: Employee Safety and Wellbeing
Award recipient: Time Out Tuesday (a 30-minute self-care session for staff)
Category: People and Culture
Award recipient: Macksville Culture Transformer (workforce transformation program)
Category: Health Research and Innovation
Award recipient: Implementing and Evaluating Midwifery Care
Category: Keeping People Healthy
Award recipient: Clear the Clouds (an innovative approach to tackling tobacco and vape use)
Category: Chief Executive Close the Gap Award
Award recipient: Daalbirrwirr Gamambigu (Safe Children) improving cultural appropriateness of healthcare delivery
Category: Transforming the Patient Experience
Award recipient: The Birth of a Regional Network All-Risk Midwifery Group Practice (Macksville)
Category: Excellence in Mental Health Services
Award recipient: Emergency Mental Health and Addiction Assessment Team (EMHAART)
Category: Patient Safety
Award recipient: Transforming Cancer Care with A.I. and Automation (radiation therapy planning)
Category: Governing Board Chair's Award
Award recipient: Elevating Patient Care - Dynamic Hospital Avoidance Solutions
Category: Nurse/Midwife of the Year
Award recipient: Stephen Long - Port Macquarie Base Hospital
Category: Allied Health Professional of the Year
Award recipient: Deborah Kennedy - Physiotherapist (Transitional Aged Care)
Category: Excellence in Volunteering
Award recipient: Heather Edwards - BowraMacksville UHA
Category: Employee of the Year in a Corporate/Administrative Role
Award recipient: James Bultitude - Macksville District Hospital
Category: Collaborative Leader of the Year
Award recipient: Gary Orange - Internal Audit and Risk
