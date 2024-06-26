John Bowell OAM remembered as a family and community man

John Henry Bowell OAM passed away at the age of 92 and in death as in life, he is being celebrated for his commitment to his family and the Kempsey Shire community.
It is no surprise John received an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 2015 for services to local government and the community.
He was employed in local government since 1947 and eleven years later, in 1958, he commenced work for Kempsey Shire Council serving for 17 years, including five years as Mayor and two years as Deputy Mayor. He retired as a Director.
Those many years of commitment to his work were no match, however, for his life's commitment to his wife Fay.
John and Fay hit the 'platinum' status with a 70 year wedding anniversary celebrated last year in 2023, with their partnership spanning more than 75 years.
"Mum and dad were clearly soul mates," their son Peter said. "Mum and dad were always heard telling each other they loved each other before they went to sleep each night."
John was born in Newcastle on January 28, 1932 and died in Whittingham on May 24, 2024.
John and Fay are loving parents to John Jnr, Elizabeth and Peter. Sadly, they lost their son David James when he was just four weeks old.
They are grandparents to five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Just last year John and Fay moved to be closer to family, with four generations living on the same property - their son Peter, his son Jesse and partner Morgan and their son Mason.
"Family was the most important thing to him," Peter said.
John and Fay met in Newcastle, moving to Kempsey together in 1958 where they became integral in the community.
In fact, the couple agreed that a big factor of their partnership was a shared common interest in community service.
John was instrumental in many initiatives in Kempsey Shire,and during his time was known as the 'People's Mayor'.
"He always had an ear for the people and any challenges they came up against with the council," Peter said.
John introduced residential wheelie bin and industrial bin collection in Kempsey Shire and organised the fairway watering for the Kempsey Golf Club.
John and Fay both had a major impact on Macleay Valley sport. Fay helped introduce Saturday morning netball for the kids of Kempsey and John was a longstanding supporter of the netball club in their many quests for changes.
Peter says his dad continued to challenge the council to not lose sight of the netball needs right up until he left Kempsey.
Fay taught swimming lessons for 50 years in Kempsey and John was president of the swimming club and chief judge for decades.
Over the years John was was president of the Val Melville Centre, Chairman of the Macleay Valley Tourist Association, was closely involved in the establishment of the Kempsey PCYC, part of the committee that successfully upgraded the Kempsey District Hospital, plus a long-term advocate for the mental health program Headspace being established in Kempsey.
"He was always passionate about Kempsey not being lost as a tourist destination," Peter said. "And a strong supporter of promotion of new industries for the area."
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville gave condolences to John's family on behalf of the community at the June Council Meeting on Tuesday 18.
"His ongoing contribution to our community was demonstrated by his work with others to establish the commemorative garden at South Kempsey adjacent to the tennis courts," Cr Hauville said. "This garden is to remember the victims of the horrific tragedy of the level crossing collision between a train and school bus in 1968."
During his lifetime John was an inspector for buildings, meat and other foods, and the youngest health inspector ever promoted to the position when he started.
John enjoyed playing golf, teeing off single figures before arthritis in his fingers forced retirement in his mid-eighties. He also loved keeping up to date with horse racing.
"He continued in a punting club at the Kempsey golf club with mum right up until his death," Peter said.
A funeral service was held for John in Kempsey on May 30, 2024.
