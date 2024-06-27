Kempsey Cannonballs player Hunter Scrivener named Sportsperson of the Month

Kempsey Cannonballs Under-16s player Hunter Scrivener has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for June.
Hunter has had an impressive season with the Cannonballs and was recently chosen for the Under-16 Boys Presidents XV team.
The Presidents XV, selected by NSW Junior Rugby Union (NSWJRU), represents some of the best junior rugby talent in the state.
Hunter was selected after playing in the winning Mid North Coast Axeman side at the NSW Country Championships.
The 16-year-old said he was "thrilled" with the selection.
"I just wanted to do the best for my team, so it was a nice feeling to know that I impressed the selectors along the way," he said.
He will be playing at the Sydney Regionals in July, hoping to progress further in the representative arena.
Hunter said he was excited for the clash.
"There are going to be some bigger players, but it will be a good experience."
Hunter's coach, Jesse Ball, said he had been a valuable player for the Cannonballs this season.
"Hunter is a very humble kid who has fitted straight into the Cannonballs rugby club and culture," he said.
"He has a great attitude and takes in everything you say. He is extremely quiet off the field, but on the field, he is a wrecking ball.
"It's great to see Hunter be selected for the Presidents XV and his talent being noticed by the selectors."
To nominate a local athlete for the next Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievements and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in July 2024, with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
