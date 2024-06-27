Entries have been rolling in ahead of the 2024 Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300. Hosted by the Kempsey Macleay Off Road Club (KMORC) the strong list of competitors includes Matt Huxley, Ben Scott, Richard Wilton, David Chandler, Jake Conomos, Wayne Hardie, Gary Taylor, Megan Patton, Gaby Wills, and Darren Perrin. KMORC vice president and spokesperson Todd Wilson said given the delay in hosting the event, numbers were looking good. "We have 32 entries at present but still have a week for entries to close," he said. "We are expecting between 32 to 36 but anything could happen."
The team of dedicated officials and volunteers have been busy getting the track at Wittitrin in top condition, and Todd said there was an almost endless list of people to thank who help run the annual event. "All our sponsors are great and we list and thank them individually on our Facebook page where you can also see anything race related," he said. "Without these sponsors and volunteers we could not hold a successful event the way we do, and we are extremely grateful for their presence in our club."
Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 is a 300 kilometre long course off road event. The format includes scrutineering, compulsory crew briefings, prologue races, Dallas' Top Ten Shootout, and Race 1, followed by Races 2 and 3 on Sunday.
Classes include Performance 2WD, Production 4WD, Extreme 4WD, Extreme 2WD, Sportsman, Super 1650, SxS Sport, SxS Pro, Sportslite, Prolite, and Pro Buggy.
To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/kmorc/.
The Kempsey Macleay Off Road Club (KMORC) will once again host the Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 with big numbers expected to attend the annual event. The popular weekend was originally set to run on April 27 and 28 but was postponed due to weather and will now run on July 6 and 7.
KMORC vice president and spokesperson Todd Wilson said with final preparations being put in place, the club was excited ahead of the event. "The track is looking great and a lot of time has been put it into it.
"It's not often events like this come to Kempsey so it's easy to show your support and keep little clubs like ours going," he said. "It's the start of the school holidays and a great chance to get the kids out of the house."
Due to the postponement, the Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 will now be the third round of the 2024 NSW Off Road Championship (NSWORC). Ben Scott currently leads the NSWORC by two points over Richard Wilton and Todd said grabbing points on offer across the weekend will be vital. "It's always important to finish to get the points," he said. "Not a lot of our members are doing all of the rounds or chasing the series this year, so you just have to show up complete your race, finish, and you will stay at the top of the board."
The outright win in 2023 was claimed by talented duo Dave Chandler and Jono Ryan, closely followed by Dean Meginley and Craig Baul, and Matt Huxley with Tobi Turnbull. While there will be some familiar faces among the entrants in 2024, Todd said there was no clear cut favourites for the win. "Anyone who enters could potentially be come a winner," he said. "I think last year showed it's not always the favourite as any thing, big or little, could happen and that then shakes up the podium."
The Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 has a proud history, as does the KMORC which has been operating for 42 years. The event was originally a 100 kilometre version in 2005 with Doug McMillan taking out the inaugural race in under two hours. This was followed by a 200 kilometre offering the following year in 2006, while now competitors race 300 kilometres across the two days.
The Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 will be held at Lot 24 Dungay Creek, Wittitrin. Scrutineering will take place on Friday from 4pm to 6pm, while Saturday's first race will be start at 9.00am and Sunday's at 8.00am. Canteen facilities will be available with Eftpos, merchandise including hats, stubby coolers, and t-shirts on offer.
