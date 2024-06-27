Close competition awaits at Kempsey 300 Advertising Feature

The 2024 Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 will be a close contest.

The Kempsey Macleay Off Road Club (KMORC) will once again host the Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 with big numbers expected to attend the annual event. The popular weekend was originally set to run on April 27 and 28 but was postponed due to weather and will now run on July 6 and 7.

KMORC vice president and spokesperson Todd Wilson said with final preparations being put in place, the club was excited ahead of the event. "The track is looking great and a lot of time has been put it into it.



"It's not often events like this come to Kempsey so it's easy to show your support and keep little clubs like ours going," he said. "It's the start of the school holidays and a great chance to get the kids out of the house."

Witness thrills galore. Pictures KMORC Facebook

Due to the postponement, the Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 will now be the third round of the 2024 NSW Off Road Championship (NSWORC). Ben Scott currently leads the NSWORC by two points over Richard Wilton and Todd said grabbing points on offer across the weekend will be vital. "It's always important to finish to get the points," he said. "Not a lot of our members are doing all of the rounds or chasing the series this year, so you just have to show up complete your race, finish, and you will stay at the top of the board."

The outright win in 2023 was claimed by talented duo Dave Chandler and Jono Ryan, closely followed by Dean Meginley and Craig Baul, and Matt Huxley with Tobi Turnbull. While there will be some familiar faces among the entrants in 2024, Todd said there was no clear cut favourites for the win. "Anyone who enters could potentially be come a winner," he said. "I think last year showed it's not always the favourite as any thing, big or little, could happen and that then shakes up the podium."

The weekend promises some red-hot racing action.

The Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 has a proud history, as does the KMORC which has been operating for 42 years. The event was originally a 100 kilometre version in 2005 with Doug McMillan taking out the inaugural race in under two hours. This was followed by a 200 kilometre offering the following year in 2006, while now competitors race 300 kilometres across the two days.

The Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 will be held at Lot 24 Dungay Creek, Wittitrin. Scrutineering will take place on Friday from 4pm to 6pm, while Saturday's first race will be start at 9.00am and Sunday's at 8.00am. Canteen facilities will be available with Eftpos, merchandise including hats, stubby coolers, and t-shirts on offer.

