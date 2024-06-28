Councils' lifesaving services making a difference on Macleay beaches

Kempsey Shire Council takes immense pride in funding the Australian Lifeguard Service to ensure the safety and well-being of locals and visitors on our beautiful Macleay Valley Coast beaches.
Our beaches, a major natural attraction, witnessed a surge in attendance this swim season, underscoring their significance to our community and visitors alike.
During the 2023-2024 swim season, our beaches saw close to 200,000 beach-goers across the three key patrol periods-Spring, Summer, and Autumn.
The patrolled service locations included Grassy Head, South West Rocks, Hat Head, and Crescent Head.
While council is focused on financial sustainability, it is important to emphasise the invaluable return on investment in lifesaving services. The presence of trained lifeguards not only enhances the safety of our beaches but also contributes to the overall positive experience of our residents and visitors.
By supporting these services, we ensure that our beaches remain a safe and enjoyable destination for everyone.
Kempsey Shire Council is committed to maintaining this high standard of safety and service, recognising that every dollar spent contributes to the well- being and security of our community.
