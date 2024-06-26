The benefits of pursuing a career in public health

This is branded content.
Thinking of pursuing a job in public health? Wonderful. Australia could always do with more people who are devoted to the art and science of improving the health of the public.
While we know there are some obvious benefits for the public with more people dedicating themselves to this field, it's only natural to ask what the benefits are for you if you decide to study public health.
In this article, we'll give you some of the best benefits of deciding to pursue a career in public health.
One thing that surprises most people about entering into the world of public health is just how broad the professions are within the field. There are so many jobs that come with different roles and responsibilities, and they'll allow you to work in various areas, too.
People who have studied public health can find jobs as public health officers, health promoters, and program officers, just to name a few.
You'll be able to work in schools, in governmental posts, or for private companies - and even find work with international organisations. There are just so many avenues!
Are you feeling unsatisfied with your career, and have you ever thought you would do an amazing job in healthcare?
With all the different jobs and specialisations available in the public health sector, if you're looking for a career change, this is the path that you can definitely take to find something that will bring you fulfilment.
There are universities, both traditional and online, that accept prospective students for postgraduate courses, like a post-graduate certificate in public health, who are already qualified in most other disciplines. This is also great for those already in public health who want to upskill and advance in their careers.
One of the biggest reasons people move into the field of public health is because they have the opportunity to directly impact and help communities.
This is such a rewarding benefit as you won't just be working; you have the opportunity to change lives, and many employees involved in public health get to see the outcomes of their work.
No matter if you're the kind of person who thrives off of interacting with people or if you'd prefer to be behind the scenes, you'd get a lot of satisfaction in the line of being a public health worker as you get to help communities.
Working within your local community is a beautiful accomplishment, but if you're the kind of person who wants to work and impact people on an international scale, pursuing a career in public health is an avenue that will give you that opportunity.
As a public health professional, you can get involved in worldwide policy initiatives, which allows you to do your part to help improve health by preventing disease outbreaks and helping developing nations.
For example, some may focus on gathering data to analyse statistics and determine trends to help develop plans for reducing health-related issues.
When you think of pursuing a career in the medical field, it usually takes at least eight years to become a registered doctor or seven years to become a dentist.
That's a lot of time and money that many people can't afford. But what can you do if being in the health industry is your passion?
Well, with a public health degree, you won't be able to perform surgery, for example, but you could work in hospitals in an administrative or research role.
The public health sector is booming, and with the expected growth, one of the biggest benefits of becoming a public health worker is the job security that it provides.
Most graduates who have earned a qualification in public health find promising jobs straight after they've finished university, as there is a high demand for these professionals.
Healthcare is an industry that is constantly making major advancements, and when working as a public health worker, you'll be able to play a role in medical breakthroughs.
There will also be various educational courses and conferences you can attend to broaden your knowledge on different topics in healthcare.
Getting into the public health sector is a win-win situation. Not only does the public benefit from gaining another professional but there are many wonderful benefits for you as an individual in this line of work.
