What's biting: drummer dynamite as numbers surge off the rocks

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated June 27 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 9:30am
The Mid North Coast reeled in a fantastic week of fishing, despite a hint of coolness in the morning air. Here's a look at what's hot and where to cast your line for success, with some spots boasting catches worthy of bragging rights.

