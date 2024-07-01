The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Father goes the distance to prevent child sexual abuse in honour of his late son

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 1 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over the next seven days, a South West Rocks father will run seven-kilometres every day, in seven cities across Australia as part of a campaign to prevent child sexual abuse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.