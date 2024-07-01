Father goes the distance to prevent child sexual abuse in honour of his late son

Over the next seven days, a South West Rocks father will run seven-kilometres every day, in seven cities across Australia as part of a campaign to prevent child sexual abuse.
62-year old Clive Thomas signed up for the 10th annual Bravehearts 777 Marathon for the first time in honour of his late son, Elliot.
At just 10-years old Elliot was sexually abused by a colleague of his father's, a man who was also the father of one of Elliot's friends.
After a life-long battle, Elliot told his family about the abuse at age 23 and at 29-years-old, he died of suicide.
Motivated to protect other children and their families from the devastating impacts of child sexual abuse, Mr Thomas says his part in the run is not only to raise money for victims, but to raise the awareness that child sexual abuse is more common than people wish to believe.
"No one really knows until it happens to them." Mr Thomas said. "They've got no idea."
Bravehearts CEO, Alison Geale says people of Australia have the collective responsibility of protecting the most vulnerable members of our community - our children.
"The latest data reveals that 28.5% of Australians endured sexual abuse as children; one in three girls and one in five boys," Ms Geale said.
"These alarming statistics expose the consequences of our societal inaction."
Mr Thomas signed up for the challenge in July 2023, which he says, has given him purpose during a time when joy has been hard to find.
"Running keeps me occupied," he said.
Mr Thomas gave himself the year to raise $11,000 to go towards Bravehearts' counselling, support services, and prevention programs. He raised $11,800 prior to the first run on Monday, July 1, and is hoping to reach $12,500 before he runs the final seven-kilometres on Sunday, July 7th in the Goldcoast.
Keeping fit for the past 12-months as a team member for the local men's soccer team, Mr Thomas has also been a regular runner in the Saturday morning Park Run at South West Rocks.
His involvement in the community has also helped to share his story and spark the conversation around child sexual abuse.
"When people ask me I tell them," Mr Thomas said.
Despite his son's experience and death as a result being difficult to talk about, and something that brings Mr Thomas to tears every day, the father hopes speaking up will help prevent other families from going through what his has had to endure.
"Obviously, there's a lot of young families in the area," he said. "[Perpetrators] groom their community, not just the victims."
Mr Thomas was drawn to the Braveheart 777 Marathon now eager to advocate across other parts of the country.
"I like the idea of the marathon being national, instead of just state-based, because it's obviously a national problem," he said.
"It's good to try and spread it around so people say 'what's this about' and then maybe look into it further."
Mr Thomas has rarely left his home state of New South Wales. The flight to Perth to kick-start the campaign was his sixth flight ever in his lifetime.
"I'll do more flying this week than I've ever done," Mr Thomas said.
People are encouraged to support Mr Thomas and the 33 other everyday heroes running in this year's event over the first week of July.
Bravehearts is an Australian child protection organisation. The Bravehearts 777 Marathon campaign is aimed at raising funds and awareness to help prevent and protect children from the crime of child sexual abuse.
To help prevent child sexual abuse donate at www.bravehearts.org.au/777
For support and advice regarding child sexual abuse, phone Bravehearts FREECALL Information and Support Line on 1800 272 831 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 am - 4:30 pm AEST).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.