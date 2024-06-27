From Kempsey to Canberra: local woman's advocacy for bowel cancer awareness

A local Macleay woman has travelled to Parliament House to advocate for bowel cancer policy change and awareness ahead of her family's annual fundraiser.
Brooklyn Lawrence has been a long-time advocate for bowel cancer awareness in the Macleay Valley after her mother, Karen Lawrence was diagnosed with the deadly disease.
But Brooklyn took her passion for awareness to Parliament House in Canberra after being invited by Bowel Cancer Australia for their annual advocacy event, Call on Canberra.
"I have quite a good relationship with Bowel Cancer Australia from all the fundraising efforts I've taken part in and from sharing my story with them multiple times," she said.
"The team is actually quite small and they are completely 100% community funded so it is very much like being a part of a family once you become involved."
Call on Canberra, held every June, invites Australians from around the country to help raise awareness and advocate for important policy change with this year aiming to raise awareness for early-onset bowel cancer.
Brooklyn and 49 other advocates reached numerous Members of Parliament and Senators as part of the event, with Brooklyn meeting with Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Member for Lyne David Gillespie.
The group's main priorities were:
Brooklyn said it was extremely powerful to be meeting with the other advocates who have been affected by bowel cancer.
"We were all there for the exact same reason yet each has such unique stories," she said.
"However, unfortunately a common denominator being that they or their loved one were passed off as being "too young" when presenting to GP's.
"This is simply not good enough and I believe there needs to be a push for greater GP awareness surrounding bowel cancer and the age bias gap."
Early onset bowel cancer is on the rise with people aged between 25 to 44 more likely to be diagnosed at later stages due to doctors having a low suspicion of the cancer when symptoms are present in young people.
Brooklyn's mother, Karen Lawrence was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer at just 39-years-old.
Despite Karen pushing for answers for over two years prior, her concerns were ignored due to her young age.
The cancer was only spotted after she was admitted to immediate emergency surgery to remove a mass growth.
Karen would battle the disease for seven years and underwent chemotherapy treatments when the bowel cancer metastasised to her lungs after a short period of remission.
Sadly, Karen died from the cancer in November, 2021.
With bowel cancer being the deadliest cancer for people aged 25 to 44, it's a fate Brooklyn is hoping others can avoid.
"There is a 99 per cent chance that bowel cancer can be treated, if detected early enough," she said.
"Therefore, it is so important to be aware of the signs and symptoms, and to push to be tested or to receive a colonoscopy.
"If you are aged between 45-49 please access the National Screening Program website and opt yourself in for the at home test. Even if you don't necessarily think much of it, just do it, it can literally save your life."
Since 2019, Brooklyn and her siblings Keely, Sarah and Patrick have been raising money in their local area for Bowel Cancer Australia.
What started as a bake sale has grown into an annual fundraiser with this year's event set to take place at the Kempsey Netball Courts on Saturday, June 29.
From 9.30am to 2pm, anyone can visit the courts and sign up for a raffle draw or a 100's club, buy a treat from the bake sale, get some hairspraying and take part in other fun activities to support bowel cancer awareness.
"Our fundraiser has come so far since 2019 and it is purely because of our town and the community spirit we have behind us," Brooklyn said.
"It makes me extremely proud of our community and I am more and more blown away by the support each year.
"I couldn't thank everybody enough, I am so appreciative."
The money raised will go to Bowel Cancer Australia as well as to the local Mid North Coast Cancer Clinic to help purchase resources needed to support patients.
Brooklyn hopes that the event will get the community talking about bowel cancer, especially early onset bowel cancer.
"If there is one thing I wish everybody would take away from my message of awareness it is that you are never "too young" for Bowel Cancer," she said.
"If you can opt in, do so, if you have signs and symptoms see your GP immediately and push for answers."
