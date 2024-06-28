The Macleay Argus
South West Rocks Marlins to host John Elford Memorial Shield

By Mardi Borg
June 28 2024 - 2:00pm
The John Elford Shield will be held on Saturday, June 29. Picture supplied by Brienna Elford
The South West Rocks Marlins will host the John Elford Memorial Shield at their home game on Saturday, June 29, in memory of the rugby league legend who passed away on February 4, 2024, at the age of 76.

