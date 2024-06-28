South West Rocks Marlins to host John Elford Memorial Shield

The South West Rocks Marlins will host the John Elford Memorial Shield at their home game on Saturday, June 29, in memory of the rugby league legend who passed away on February 4, 2024, at the age of 76.
Although the Shield Day has been held for the past 10 years, this will be the first time it is hosted since John's passing.
To honour him, players will wear special black and white jerseys, representing the Western Suburbs Magpies, the team he played for during the 1960s and 70s.
Life member of South West Rocks Marlins (and club patron), Smithtown Tigers, and Western Suburbs Rugby League Clubs, John made his mark on the sporting world.
John's rugby league journey started with the Smithtown Tigers before he was scouted by Noel Kelly and joined Western Suburbs in 1966.
Starting as a winger, John later transitioned to the forwards for the remainder of his career.
John represented NSW in 1972 and played for Australia four times.
John attended the first ever South West Rocks Marlins Rugby League Football Club meeting, and was a strong advocate for the sport in South West Rocks. He was the first sponsor of the club.
John's daughter, Brienna Elford, said he always gave back to the Macleay Valley sporting community.
"Dad spent a lot of time with the Marlins and with other clubs in the Macleay over the years," she said. "He was always happy to offer his time and give any advice.
"He had a lot of respect from the rugby league community in the Macleay for what he achieved while playing and what he did when he came back."
Brienna said the game will play tribute to his legacy.
"These games always get a big crowd from people all over the Macleay," she said.
"I'm sure the boys will be thinking about dad and how much he has done for the club over the 10 years as a patron and life member.
"I'm sure they will be put on a good game on Saturday."
The Marlins will take on the Bowraville Tigers at South West Rocks at 2.30pm on Saturday, June 29.
The day is sponsored by the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.