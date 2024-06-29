Mustangs score last gasp win over short-staffed Old Bar Pirates

Old Bar then lost interchange forward Matt Prior with 30 minutes remaining when he was sent off by referee Landon Blissett for dissent. Despite all that, the Pirates were clinging to a 24-22 lead with time just about up. Then Macleay five-eighth Chris Holten, who was outstanding in the later stages of the encounter, put through what initially looked to be an innocuous kick. However, Robert Inglis scampered down the touchline and was first to the ball, diving over in the corner. Halfback Shane Davis-Caldwell then landed a mighty conversion from the sideline and the Mustangs only had to negotiate two tackles to claim the two points.

