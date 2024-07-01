Volunteers have a 'whale' of a time at 2024 ORRCA Whale Census Day

Volunteers and cetacean enthusiasts flocked to the coast for the 25th annual Whale Census Day on Sunday, June 30 as humpback whales migrated North.
The Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) Whale Census Day saw volunteers at multiple locations on the NSW Coast including at Smoky Cape Lighthouse.
ORRCA volunteers Alison Dodds and Leonie Nunnari were based at the lighthouse on the weekend to record the whales swimming past.
"It wasn't a great day for whale spotting with overcast skies, wind, and plenty of white caps on the ocean," Ms Dodds said.
"Regardless, we spotted almost 70 humpback whales over around three hours of spotting from the Lighthouse.
"We were also fortunate to be assisted by lovely holiday makers from Melbourne who helped us undertake the census."
The numbers are significantly lower compared to last year's June census where a total of 239 whales were counted from the lighthouse.
Volunteers further down the coast also reported lower numbers than last year.
Volunteers at Port Macquarie's Tacking Point Lighthouse saw a reduction in whale numbers with only 123 whales recorded by midday.
The ORRCA Whale Census Day sees volunteers from Queensland to the south coast of New South Wales recording whale sightings throughout the day with many starting as early as 6am.
Non-volunteers were also welcome to register prior to the event to lock in their locations and send over recordings.
