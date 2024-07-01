Woman airlifted to hospital after suffering leg injuries on coastal walk

A woman in her 30s was airlifted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital on Sunday after suffering leg injuries while on a walking trail at Hat Head.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by the NSW Ambulance to Hat Head, near Kempsey about 2.30pm on Sunday, June 30.
The woman in her 30s had suffered leg injuries on a coastal walking trail.
She was treated by Ambulance paramedics who had hiked to the scene, prior to the arrival of the rescue helicopter's critical care medical team.
The critical care medical team were winched into the location before the woman was treated and stabilised before being airlifted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
The woman remains in a stable condition in Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Around 12.30pm on Sunday, June 30 the rescue helicopter was called to Upper Taylors Arm, southwest of Macksville.
A man in his 50s was treated by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team for leg injuries before being airlifted to Port Macquarie Hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.