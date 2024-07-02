'Brave' Kempsey Cannonballs face uphill climb to finals

The Kempsey Cannonballs are facing an uphill climb to secure a spot in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division finals following a narrow 37-26 defeat to the Port Macquarie Pirates.
The game was marked by a high-scoring first half, with the Pirates leading 32-26 at halftime. A sole try to the Pirates in the second half sealed the deal for the Pirates.
Kempsey Cannonballs co-coach Jared Fuller credited the Pirates' dominance at the breakdown as a deciding factor.
"The Pirates were superior in that area, and it made a big difference," he said. "I thought the players were brave during the game.
"Our young players have shown tremendous effort week after week, but we need to minimise mistakes in crucial moments."
In a wet weather-disrupted season, the Cannonballs have only managed to win two out of the 10 games played.
Fuller said he can't fault the players' effort during their tight losses.
"We've got a really young team, and it's been a pretty disappointing few games," he said.
"We've been competitive in every match, but unfortunately, we're struggling to close out wins."
Fuller said the team's execution needs improvement moving forward.
"We've struggled with errors at critical times," he said.
"Making the finals will be tough, but our players remain positive. We'll focus on tightening our game and turning things around."
The Cannonballs face the SCU Marlins at home in a season-defining clash on Saturday, July 6.
Port Macquarie Pirates coach Trent McBlane said he was happy to see his team bounce back from their loss the against Coffs Harbour Snappers the week before.
"It was good to see the boys linking up better this week," he said. "We're starting to find our rhythm, but there's still work to do.
"We got a bit caught up trying to score all the time, and that led to lapses in defence."
McBlane said the team is focused on building momentum ahead of finals.
"Our goal is to be in the top four, and higher is better. It's crucial to peak at the right time of the season."
The Pirates are getting ready to take on their local rivals, the Hastings Valley Vikings, who just lost 33-37 to the Coffs Harbour Snappers.
After their 41-24 defeat in the last local derby, the Pirates are keen to bounce back.
"We've got a bit of a score to settle from last time, so the boys are looking forward to facing them this weekend," McBlane said.
