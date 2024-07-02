The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Brave' Kempsey Cannonballs face uphill climb to finals

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 2 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kempsey Cannonballs are facing an uphill climb to secure a spot in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division finals following a narrow 37-26 defeat to the Port Macquarie Pirates.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.