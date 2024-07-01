The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Hat-trick heroes help Marlins claim John Elford Memorial Shield

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 1 2024 - 4:30pm
The South West Rocks Marlins have claimed the John Elford Memorial Shield with a decisive 54-14 win over the Bowraville Tigers on Saturday, June 29, thanks to two hat-tricks.

