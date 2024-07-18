Rise Project's six-storey plans could be approved despite height restrictions

Building Height restrictions for key sites in South West Rocks have been approved by the New South Wales Government, however, plans for multi-storey apartments for major development 'The Rocks' could be passed regardless.
The Minister for Planning and Public Spaces has approved an application to amend South West Rock's building heights, taking effect from June 2024.
However, Rise Projects submitted a Development Application for five and six-storey apartment blocks prior to the restrictions coming into force.
The planning application from Kempsey Shire Council proposed a change to the Kempsey Local Environment Plan (KLEP) to enforce an 8.5-metre or 11-metre height limit to properties that did not previously have a height limit attached to them.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure amended council's recommendation by changing the proposed 8.5-metre building height limit to 11-metre for three key sites; South West Rocks Country Club, South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club and the Rise Development 'The Rocks' site on Phillip Drive.
The Minister included a design excellence clause to ensure that any development on these key sites in South West Rocks exhibits design excellence that contributes to the natural, cultural, visual and built character values of South West Rocks.
A 'savings provision' has also been included by the Minister which means that any development application lodged before these new building height limit comes into force does not need to comply with the new building height, even if it has not yet been granted approval.
The current Rise Development DA for the five and six storey apartments concept development could be approved in its current form regardless of the new building height limit, as the application was submitted prior the new height limit was approved.
This means the new building heights do not apply to the application, as it was lodged prior to the new building heights coming into force and has yet to be determined by the Northern Regional Planning Panel.
The savings provision included by the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces does impact the Development Application (DA) currently being assessed for the Rise development.
Any future development on the identified South West Rocks Country Club land within KLEP must adhere to the 11-metre building height limit.
Building height means the vertical distance from ground level (existing) to the highest point of the building and includes plant and lift overruns.
Amendments to the KLEP are first published on the NSW Legislation website within the 'Notifications' section of the website. These amendments are now on the 'In Force' section of the NSW Legislation website under the Kempsey Local Environmental Plan 2013 document.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.