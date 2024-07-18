The Macleay Argus
Rise Project's six-storey plans could be approved despite height restrictions

By Ellie Chamberlain
July 18 2024 - 12:00pm
Building Height restrictions for key sites in South West Rocks have been approved by the New South Wales Government, however, plans for multi-storey apartments for major development 'The Rocks' could be passed regardless.

