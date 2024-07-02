The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Fashion

Dreams come true on the runway for local fashion students

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 2 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dreams came true for local NSW TAFE students involved in this year's Macleay Valley Fashion Show (MVFS) with new found inspiration for the future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.