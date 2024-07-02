Dreams come true on the runway for local fashion students

Dreams came true for local NSW TAFE students involved in this year's Macleay Valley Fashion Show (MVFS) with new found inspiration for the future.
For the first time students showcased their pieces and worked alongside established designers and industry professionals for the 2024 MVFS in June.
Terrie-Ann modelled her own design on the night and fell in love with the runway. She now has a new dream alongside designing.
"It was so exciting, I want to do modelling," she said.
Terri-Ann is confident she will be a part of the MVFS next year. "It was a dream come true."
Studying a Certificate III Apparel Fashion and Textiles at the Kempsey campus, Terri-Ann is enjoying her course and in particular learning sewing machine skills.
"I love TAFE and I love my teachers," she said.
Lemu Reeves is a full-time Certificate III fashion student at the Macksville campus and was selected to showcase a collection at the MVFS.
Seeing his designs on the runway for the first time was "humbling" and studying skills at TAFE and being a part of the fashion show has felt like doors opening for his future in fashion.
"I'm so grateful," Lemu said. "This is my life and I'm hoping to bring my fashion to the valley."
Lemu was first introduced to the skills he is learning today when as a young boy he would watch a seamstress make clothes for his late mother in their home in Liberia.
During his five year stint in the NAVY, Lemu became more interested in fashion drawn to the well-fitted uniforms.
After leaving Liberia for a safer life in Australia, Lemu launched an online fashion label during a COVID-19 related hotel lockdown in Perth.
"I always knew what I wanted to do with fashion," Lemu said. "I always had an eye for fashion and had visions of what I wanted to create."
However, Lemu was never satisfied with how his designs were made by other hands, and so he decided to learn the skills in order to make his dreams come to life.
Lemu began his fashion course beginning of 2024. "TAFE has empowered me beyond words," Lemu said. "Every time I talk about it I get a bit emotional."
Fashion teacher, Free Bennett, said the Certificate III teaches students the skills to keep the manufacturing local.
"The course starts from the basics of sewing a seam, and then embellishing to pattern making...it's the whole process," Ms Bennett said.
"People are able to produce things themselves rather than pass it on to someone else to make."
Ms Bennett is proud to empower her students to make the designs they've drawn themselves.
"To hear how our students want to harness and hold on to the hands-on skills is amazing."
Teacher in the creative industry, Julianne Petterson says TAFE students gained important industry knowledge from their part played in the MVFS.
"It gives the students an experience to be on a professional stage, and know what the industry is about," Ms Petterson said.
"To be behind stage, dressing the models, preparing their garment, accessorising it and putting it out there for the public to see."
Students were inspired by past TAFE NSW students who presented a full collection in the show.
"They could see what lies ahead for them, what they can potentially do and what they can learn here at TAFE NSW," Ms Petterson said.
