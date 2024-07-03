Mustangs gear up for Indigenous Round featuring NRL star Cody Walker

The Macleay Valley Mustangs are gearing up to host their Indigenous Round on Sunday, July 7, with South Sydney Rabbitohs player Cody Walker set to join the festivities.
"This round is a really good opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate our culture through rugby league," Mustangs coach Beau Champion said.
"It's about showcasing our culture and helping unite our community."
Walker will be available for a meet and greet, while children can enjoy free activities such as face painting and a jumping castle. An Elders tent will offer music, games, and traditional food, alongside market stalls and raffles.
The day will also feature five Group 3 Rugby League games against the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks, including league tag at 10.00am, under 18's at 11.00am, reserve grade at 12.35pm, ladies tackle at 1.30pm, and first grade at 2.30pm.
"Our players will proudly wear special Indigenous jerseys during the game," Champion said.
The Mustangs' first grade side is coming off a gritty win against an understaffed Old Bar Pirates and is looking to build on that momentum.
"It was a really good confidence boost to win against a top side, admittedly they were understrength," Champion said.
"This is the second half of the season where we play each team again, so we will be looking to really build now.
"We learned a lot in the first half of the season, and now it's a really good opportunity to build ahead of finals.
"It starts this weekend against Forster."
Champion said he was excited about the day's events.
He said rugby league serves as a vehicle to encourage mental health, resilience, and social and emotional wellbeing benefits in a culturally safe environment.
"Rugby league teaches discipline, hard work, and teamwork," he said. "It gives our players the structure they need, and it's a great thing for our community to come and watch some really good footy.
"It will be a really good opportunity for the players to represent their families and their culture on Sunday.
"I'm really looking forward to the day itself, and the game as well.
"We want everyone to come down and celebrate, no matter what your background is. This is a great chance for the community to come together to enjoy themselves and learn about our culture as well.
Champion thanked the event's sponsors.
"This day wouldn't be possible without our sponsors, and the key organisations that have really backed this event."
