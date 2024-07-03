NAIDOC events kicked off with gathering of small schools in the Macleay Valley

More than 300 students gathered at Kempsey South Public School for the 10th year of NAIDOC celebrations for small schools of the Macleay Valley.
On Thursday, June 27, students and teachers from Bellbrook, Willawarrin, Kinchela, Gladstone, Smithtown, Greenhill and Kempsey came together for the ceremony and to celebrate with Dunghutti Elders.
A smoking ceremony and sprinkling of the water ceremony was performed by Uncle Cyril Davis and Aunty Caroline Bradshaw.
Students Carlos Tyhe and Jarteekah Strong did the cake cutting with Aunty Eileen Button, and sudent Patton Alden helped Aunty Kim Daley and Aunty Mary Button light the candle.
Also in attendance were special guests Member for Oxley Michael Kemp, Leader of the NSW National Party Dugald Saunders, Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville and Melville High School Executive Principal Andrew Ryder.
Mr Kemp said it is important to foster events like NAIDOC Week for the future generation.
"Any environment that provides our younger generations with a culturally significant space to understand our shared histories is important," He said.
"It's where our recent history has evolved from and how we can continue to improve and enhance our abilities to understand the future opportunities to come together.
"Kempsey South Public School, alongside all the public schools bringing people together, is how we continue to build on these relationships and be able to see our children become the best contributors they can be."
Kempsey South Public School's Executive Principal, Paul Byrne said the school has had the "great honour" of hosting the event since 2012 to celebrate culture and language together.
"The support we get from local organisations, service providers, sporting bodies, emergency services and community members is absolutely wonderful and it enables us to listen, learn and participate in a fun and engaging way," Mr Byrne said.
The 2024 NAIDOC theme is 'Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud' which celebrates the unyielding spirit of Indigenous communities and invites all to stand in solidarity, amplifying the voices that have long been silenced.
"This year's NAIDOC theme is enormously significant as it demonstrates to community and our society as a whole that regardless of any setbacks endured and obstacles put in front of them, our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people stand proudly and forge ahead with a renewed commitment to preserving and sharing their cultural heritage to unite and enrich our country," Mr Byrne said.
"It's a privilege to be able to welcome our Dunghutti elders and community into our school every day, but particularly during NAIDOC, so that they can celebrate with us and build that passion with the next generation who will then carry the torch into the future."
Students spent the day enjoying hands-on group activities both indoors and outdoors, interacting with other schools and leaders in the community.
2024 NAIDOC Week officially runs between Sunday 7 and Sunday 14, July, with numerous events happening throughout Kempsey Shire and the rest of Australia.
