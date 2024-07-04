South West Rocks lifesavers shine at Mid North Coast awards night

Members of South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club (SWRSLSC) were recognised for their efforts across a number of categories at The Newcastle Permanent Awards of Excellence for Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast.
The event was held on Saturday night, June 29, at Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club to celebrate a successful 2023/24 patrol season with more than 80 members attended from clubs across the Mid North Coast.
South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club was well represented on the night.
Ollie Byrne was named winner of the John Vipond Award for Youth Volunteer of the Year.
This award puts Mr Byrne's name in the ring for the Surf Life Saving New South Wales Awards of Excellence at the end of August (2024) where he will be up against lifesavers from all over the state.
During the season, Mr Byrne completed 68 patrol hours, and completed his IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) Crewperson, First Aid and Advanced Resuscitation Techniques awards.
He attended the Dee Why Youth Development Camp for the second year in a row with other youth members from within the Mid North Coast Branch.
Another young representative of the South West Rocks Branch was Jarrod Hasler who was named Rookie of the Year.
Mr Hasler completed his Bronze Medallion on March 7 (2024) and with only seven weeks remaining of the season he notched up 31.5 patrol hours.
He also gained his First Aid and Advanced Resuscitation awards and was inducted to start training for his IRB Crewperson award.
Craig Schweikert was awarded Highly Commended in the Volunteer of the Year category and Peter Brannelly got Highly Commended for the Chalkie Bob Smith Award for Lifesaver of the Year.
Finalists for SWRSLSC were Aden Mills Youth Lifesaver of the Year, Vicki Thomas Administrator of the Year, and 'The Show Bags' Mens 180s Surf Boat Crew consisting of Craig Schweikert, Mark Notley, Ben Thomas, Paul Owens and Chris Ward for the Surf Sports Team of the Year.
South West Rocks Club President, Rod McDonagh says he is proud of the club's representatives.
"It has been another successful year within our club," he said.
"Congratulations to all our club nominees and a special mention to winners Ollie and Jarrod and Craig and Peter who were highly commended in their categories."
