Celebrate NAIDOC Week on Dunghutti Country

NAIDOC Week is being celebrated from Sunday 7 to Sunday 14 July, 2024 and there are a number of community events happening on Dunghutti Country.
Some activities have limited spaces and need to be booked in advance.
Time: 11am-2pm
Venue: Little Bay, Arakoon
Host: South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation
Macleay Valley Mustangs vs Forster Tuncurry Hawks
Stalls, food, jumping castle, kids activities, cultural performances, Elders tent and meet NRL player Cody Walker
Read more about what games are being played and when.
Time: 10am-4pm
Venue: Verge Street Oval, Kempsey
Time: 9.30am-11am
Venue: Chappell Park next to Kempsey Pools.
Host: Booroongen Djugun Limited
Time: 11am-12pm
Venue: Services Club Park
Host: Kempsey Local Aborignal Land Care
Time: 12pm-1.30pm
Venue: Services Club Park
Host: Durri Aborignal Corporation Medical Service
Time: 10.30am
Venue: Centenary Garden, Kempsey Hospital
Host: Aboriginal Health
Must book for this event- limited places available
Time: 11am-2pm
Venue: Kempsey RSL, ANZAC room
Contact Raelene Davis at Durri ACMS on 65602300 to book.
Stall holders and activities for children and families
Time: 10am-2pm
Venue: Services Club Park
Host: Burrun Dalai
Time: 10am-3pm
Venues: Annecto, Coastline Credit Union and Community Corrections
Time: 11am-3pm
Venue: Dunghutti Elders, South Kempsey
Time: 5.30pm-8pm
Venue: Anglican Hall, Kemp Street
Contact: Sarah Cohen-Dhina Durriti Aboriginal Corporation 0486 022 225
Must book for this event and places are limited. Contact: Stephen McLeod 0427398301
Time: 9am-3pm
Venue: Frederickton Golf Club
Host by: AES
Time: 11am-1pm
Venue: Kempsey Bowling Club
Must book in for this and all children attend with an adult.Booking can be made at the Burrun Dalai Family Day.Contact: TJ Smith
Time: 5pm-8pm
Venue: NRMA Parks & Resorts, South West Rocks
Time: 6.30pm
Venue: Kempsey Heights Bowling Club
BBQ, face painting, and activities.
Time:10am-2pm
Venue: Stuarts Point Park
KEEP THE FIRE BURNING! BLAK. LOUD AND PROUD 7-14 JULY 2024
