Connecting home-schooled students through creative learning and mindfulness

Home-school students got together for their final creative workshop in Kempsey on Tuesday, July 2, leaving with new friends, new-found interest in mindfulness and a new lantern for their homes.
The workshop is part of The ReCommunity Project ; a community led program hosted by Mid North Coast Community College with funding from the New South Wales Government.
The project aims to be a catalyst to bring the community back together through various workshops such as the Kids Connect sessions.
Founder of Feats for Change and a facilitator of the children's ReCommunity program, Natalie Whitehead says the sessions provide opportunities for children to explore, play and develop their creativity through various art forms.
"I really enjoy integrating social emotional learning into the process," she said.
"It is always special to dive into understanding self, others, and sustainability with the kids."
The final workshop with the home-schooled group saw the children bring in their own glass jars and natural elements they foraged to create take-home tea-light candle holders.
"Their task was to go and do a nature walk with their family and then bring in what they collected and everyone shared what they'd found," Ms Whitehead said.
Brax and his mum are excited to light the candle at home each-day before lessons and say this type of mindfulness has been inspired by Ms Whitehead.
"Natalie is amazing," Brax's mum said. "Absolutely wonderful with the boys, they've come out of their shells to create the lanterns.
"It's very hands-on and very nature focused, something we probably wouldn't think of doing at home. We wouldn't think to make flower-pressed lanterns, so it's been great."
Mother Cydney agrees that the mindfulness element of the workshops is something she wants to introduce into the household. In fact, Cydney says she wishes Natalie could move into her home to teach the boys everyday.
"She practices a lot of mindfulness that is really important, something we don't do at home," She said.
"There's a lot of reflection and [Natalie] has been asking insightful questions, and asking the kids to look within."
Cydney is looking forward to creating a calm space at home and introducing more nature into her kid's creative practice.
Both mothers said Natalie has shown them that resources are everywhere and how to up-cycle, reuse and recycle.
"The canvas has apparently been used for multiple art projects, they just paint over the top of it," Cydney said.
"It's very resourceful and sustainable."
The ReCommunity program officially wrapped up on Saturday, June 29, with a community event at the Maker Space in Port Macquarie with live music, woodfired pizzas, awards and activities for the kids.
