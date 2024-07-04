The Macleay Argus
Connecting home-schooled students through creative learning and mindfulness

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
July 4 2024 - 11:00am
Home-school students got together for their final creative workshop in Kempsey on Tuesday, July 2, leaving with new friends, new-found interest in mindfulness and a new lantern for their homes.

