Roadwork update: intersection of Second Lane and Macleay Valley Way

If you regularly travel south from Frederickton towards Kempsey, you've likely encountered the extensive roadworks and inevitable delays at the intersection of Second Lane and Macleay Valley Way.
While these disruptions can be frustrating, the outcome promises to be worth the wait, with the upgrade aiming to deliver a much safer and more efficient turning experience for all road users.
This section of road has long been notorious for its challenging turning design and speed-related accidents. In response, the NSW Government's Safer Roads Program is funding a comprehensive overhaul.
Key improvements include the installation of medians, audio-tactile line marking, acceleration and turn lanes, improved elevation, flexible barriers, and fresh asphalt.
These enhancements will drastically improve the safety and functionality of the intersection, reducing the risk of accidents and creating a smoother driving experience.
The project commenced in April 2024 and is on track for completion by the end of July 2024. This timeline has required road crews to work diligently, often resulting in significant wait times for commuters.
Kempsey Shire Council acknowledges these inconveniences and appreciates the community's patience and understanding during this period.
Once completed, the upgrade will provide a safer and more reliable route for those travelling through this busy intersection. The new design is expected to significantly reduce the risk of accidents, making it easier and safer for drivers to navigate the area.
For ongoing updates and detailed information about the project, visit the Kempsey Shire Council website at ksc.pub/2ndLane-MVWay.
