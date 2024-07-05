The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Roadwork update: intersection of Second Lane and Macleay Valley Way

By Kempsey Shire Council
July 5 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you regularly travel south from Frederickton towards Kempsey, you've likely encountered the extensive roadworks and inevitable delays at the intersection of Second Lane and Macleay Valley Way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.