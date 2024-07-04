School holiday activities for the kids at Kempsey Library

This July, Kempsey Library is brimming with fun-filled activities for the school holidays.
Here's a sneak peek at the exciting events lined up for kids of all ages. Make sure to mark your calendars and bring the whole family along for some memorable experiences.
Head down to Kempsey Services Club Park on Belgrave Street on Wednesday 10, for the Burrun Dalai NAIDOC Family Fun Day.
This celebration is a wonderful opportunity to embrace and learn about Aboriginal culture and community.
Be on the lookout for the library crew and their colourful library van who will be there with a host of engaging activities and information about the library's offerings.
On Thursday 11, Kempsey Library is thrilled to present a special performance by the Aria-nominated musical group, The Vegetable Plot.
This unique and entertaining show uses the power of music and storytelling to help kids fall in love with veggies.
It's an event not to be missed for children 12 and under. The performance promises to be lively and educational, sparking an interest in healthy eating habits through the magic of song and dance.
No bookings are necessary, so just come along and join the fun!
Join us on Thursday 18 for a delightful story-time session with Piper the Story Dog and his human, Helen.
This special event will feature enchanting stories, catchy songs, creative crafts, and plenty of time for pats and cuddles with Piper.
Designed for children aged three and above, this session is sure to captivate young minds and foster a love of reading.
Spaces are limited, so please arrive 15 minutes early and collect a token from the front desk to secure your place.
These school holiday activities at Kempsey Library are the perfect way to keep your children entertained and engaged. Don't miss out on these fantastic events-come along and create some unforgettable holiday memories!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.