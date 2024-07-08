Child abuse material charge against Dongdingalong man withdrawn

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) has withdrawn a charge against a Dongdingalong man accused of accessing child abuse material.
Robert Andrew Bolding, 47, had been charged with using a carrier service to access child abuse material between 10.32am and 1.02pm on January 4, 2023.
The withdrawal was granted by Magistrate Georgina Darcy in the Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, July 4.
The charge had made the case both a strictly indictable matter and Commonwealth matter.
Bolding is still facing eight other charges for failing to comply with his reporting obligations under the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act 2000.
However, police prosecutors will take over the case as the Commonwealth will no longer be involved.
Bolding's lawyer asked for an adjournment for further instructions.
No pleas have been formally entered.
Bolding, who is in custody, will have his case next appear in the Port Macquarie Local Court on July 24, 2024.
