Mid North Coast whooping cough cases on the rise, recent figures show

Recent figures released by NSW Health show whooping cough numbers on the Mid North Coast are on the rise.
There have been 173 cases recorded in the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) from January to the end of June this year. In 2023, a total of 50 cases were recorded.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a severe bacterial infection of the lungs and airways.
It spreads through tiny droplets when an infected person coughs and can be dangerous for young babies or older people. Vaccinations play a key role in preventing the disease.
According to the latest National Communicable Diseases Surveillance Report, there has been a sharp rise in reported cases in Australia this year, with Queensland and NSW seeing the most significant numbers.
A NSW Health spokesperson said large outbreaks "usually occur every few years as population immunity wanes".
During the COVID-19 pandemic, public health measures also reduced the spread of whooping cough.
Now, with those measures eased, the spokesperson said NSW is seeing a larger surge in cases
"There is seasonal variation in pertussis activity, with greater activity typically in the spring and summer months," the spokesperson said.
"People with pertussis in NSW started to increase in 2023 and are expected to continue to increase.
"The highest rates of pertussis [cases] are observed in children 5-14 years, and the number of [reported cases] in this age group [has] increased rapidly since February, 2024."
