The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid North Coast whooping cough cases on the rise, recent figures show

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 4 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recent figures released by NSW Health show whooping cough numbers on the Mid North Coast are on the rise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.