Group 3 Rugby League to determine fate of deferred matches

GROUP Three Rugby League will meet next week to determine when to play three matches postponed from this weekend (July 6/7).
Games at Port Macquarie (Port City/Wingham), Wauchope (Wauchope/Old Bar) and Taree (Taree City/Port Sharks) have been deferred due to the ongoing wet weather, however at the time of writing the Macleay Valley/Forster-Tuncurry clash will go ahead at Kempsey on Sunday.
"The Mustangs have NAIDOC Week celebrations scheduled to coincide with Sunday's games,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
"Cody Walker from South Sydney will be there. The club has spent a lot of time and money organising the day so it'll go ahead at this stage.''
"Putting the comp back is my preferred option,'' he said.
"Clubs don't want to play mid-week and the problem with this weekend's games is that they're all clubs in the north playing those in the south, so we have the travel factor to consider.''
He said putting the competition back a week would mean the grand final is played on Saturday, September 28. This weekend's round would be played August 31/September 1, the original date for the first week of the finals series.
