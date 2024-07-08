Gallery: Phillip Lovett takes out Kempsey 300 after weekend of close races

Seasoned racer Phillip Lovett has claimed victory at the Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 after holding off Glenn Spizzo in an entertaining contest.
The two battled for first position all weekend, but Lovett's experience proved the difference as he and navigator Luke Stanley earned the win.
Ben Scott and navigators Jamie and Dylan Scott were the top finishers from the Macleay, recording the third-best time. Other local competitors included Mathew Huxley, Kym Vonholdt, and Richard Wilton.
The Kempsey 300, also the third round of the 2024 NSW Off Road Championship (NSWORC), was originally set to run on April 27 and 28 but was postponed due to weather. The event finally took place on July 6 and 7.
Despite the threat of wet weather, the race went ahead in "perfect racing conditions," according to Kempsey Macleay Off Road Club vice president and spokesperson Todd Wilson.
"On Saturday, you don't get any better conditions to race a car in," Wilson said. "It was really good to get out there and finally get the race going.
"We are very thankful to the landowners for letting us still run it in the conditions that we had."
Wilson said Lovett was a "fierce competitor".
"He's also the one guy in the pits that everyone goes to when they need something," he said.
"He will help anyone, so it was really good to see a guy like him win the race. He didn't have it handed to him; he had to work hard for the win.
"The class battles were really challenging as well; it was a great weekend of racing."
Wilson thanked the spectators for attending the event, along with the club volunteers, recovery crews, and sponsors for their support during the event.
