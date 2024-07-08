Mustangs celebrate culture and dominant win over Forster in Indigenous Round

The Macleay Valley Mustangs have celebrated their Indigenous Round with a convincing 52-12 win at Verge Street Oval on Sunday, July 7.
The event kicked off NAIDOC Week and featured free activities such as face painting and a jumping castle, as well as an Elders tent with music, games, and traditional food, alongside market stalls and raffles.
South Sydney Rabbitohs player Cody Walker also joined the festivities as the club's special guest.
Mustangs coach Beau Champion said he was thankful for Group 3 Rugby League and Kempsey Shire Council for allowing the day to go ahead despite earlier wet weather conditions.
"It was a huge day on our calendar, not just for the rugby league club but for the community as well," he said. "It was a really good turnout.
"A lot of hard work went into this day, and a lot of positives came out of it as well."
Champion said it was "fantastic" to see Walker interacting with the Kempsey community.
"We really appreciated him giving up his weekend to travel here and give his time to the local community," he said.
"I know [what it meant to me] when I got to meet an NRL player for the first time, and I am sure it will have that same impact on the younger kids."
The Mustangs first grade side got off to a flying start, with Dean Jones crossing the try line just three minutes into the match.
The momentum continued to build as Kale Van Dugteren added another try at the 12-minute mark. Tirell Dungay further extended the lead with a try in the 27th minute.
Forster-Tuncurry managed to fight back briefly with Harry Reardon scoring in the 31st minute, followed by a successful conversion by Jake Bolt.
However, Macleay Valley responded swiftly, with Dean Jones scoring his second try just four minutes later, complemented by Shane Davis-Caldwell's conversion.
Byram Stewart gave Forster-Tuncurry a glimmer of hope with a try just after halftime, and another successful conversion by Bolt, but this was their last scoring play as Macleay Valley took full control of the game.
Viliame Tobesewa's try in the 48th minute, along with a series of successful conversions by Davis-Caldwell, sealed Forster-Tuncurry's fate.
Ronald Sines added another try in the 55th minute, followed closely by another from Tirell Dungay.
Shane Davis-Caldwell and Savani Ratu rounded out the Mustangs' scoring with tries respectively.
Champion said he was proud to see his team put in an 80-minute performance on Sunday.
"I had seen it brewing for a few weeks where we would play good footy for 60 or 70 minutes of the game, but to put a good 80-minute performance in now gives the team a level to work off each week," he said.
"I thought Forster were challenging in certain areas... but we were good defensively, and I was very pleased with that as well."
The Mustangs now face Wingham Tigers and Wauchope Blues in successive weeks.
In other grades, the Hawks defeated the Mustangs 40-8 in League Tag, while the Mustangs secured victories in Under 18s (24-6), Reserve Grade (26-14), and Women's Tackle (32-10).
Durri Aboriginal Medical Corporation was one of the event's major sponsors.
Acting CEO Paul Morris said "promoting health within sports, especially through initiatives like sponsoring the Indigenous rounds, not only enhances the well-being of player's but also encourages broader community participation and awareness".
"Health within sports is a crucial topic as it encompasses physical fitness, social emotional well-being and overall lifestyle benefits.
"We encourage all Durri patients to attend the service to get a 715 (Health Assessment)."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.