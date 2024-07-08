Gallery | 2024 NAIDOC Week march and flag raising ceremony in Kempsey

Community members gathered for a march through the main streets of Kempsey to kick off the 2024 NAIDOC Week celebrations on Monday morning, July 8.
Chants for equality, land rights, and putting a stop to the deaths of First Nations people in custody could be heard over the footsteps of hundreds who marched with banners and flags.
The crowd walked from Belgrave Street to the Athletics oval where Aaron Ralph hosted the ceremony. Uncle Bob performed the Welcome to Country on Dunghutti land followed by an Acknowledgement of Country by Aunty Vicky.
"We should be grateful and thankful to our Elders of past for the hard life they lived to pave the way for us today, to be here today," Aunty Vicky said.
"We have voices. Our ancestors didn't have voices...and now we [have to] be their voices. Let's stand up and speak for our people."
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville and Uncle John Phillips spoke before Uncle John performed a smoking ceremony, followed by the raising of the Aboriginal, Australian and Torres Strait Islander flags.
Events will continue until Sunday (July 7) throughout Kempsey - see here for more details.
