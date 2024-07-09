Hawks coach says Mustangs are the favourites

FORSTER coach Robbie Payne has declared the Macleay Mustangs the team to beat for Group Three Rugby League premiership honours this year.
Payne was speaking after the Mustangs hammered the Hawks 52-12 on a boggy Verge Street Oval last Sunday. The Hawks have twice been on the wrong side of a hefty scoreline against the Mustangs this season.
Macleay won the opening round encounter 36-14 at Tuncurry in April before last weekend's nine try to two defeat.
"The Mustangs scored some fantastic tries in the second half,'' Payne said.
"Even though we were down 22-6 at halftime I thought we were going alright. But their halfback (Shane Davis-Caldwell), he's a class above.''
He said fullback Tirell Dungay also proved to be a headache for his side, usually when following up deftly placed kicks from Davis-Caldwell.
"I think they scored three tries off kicks in the second half. Macleay's a very dangerous team,'' Payne continued.
"Every bounce of the ball went their way and they were on fire. They were unreal and in my opinion they're the best team we've played this year.
"I really think they're the premiership favourites.''
