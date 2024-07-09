Gallery | Celebrating elders on Dunghutti country, 2024 NAIDOC Week

Elders enjoyed catching up with friends and family over a lunch put on just for them as part of 2024 NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Co-hosted by Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service (ACMS), Booroongen Djugun Limited and Annecto more than 60 elders gathered for the luncheon held at Kempsey Macleay RSL Club.
Aged Care Coordinator at Durri ACMS Raelene Davis said she was proud to spoil the elders on Tuesday, July 7.
"Our elders are of that generation that actually started movements for us to be able to enjoy the freedoms that we have today," Ms Davis said.
"I couldn't be happier or prouder to host an event that actually celebrates them, celebrates the culture and the legacy that they are going to leave us as the next generation of elders coming forward."
Uncle Bob Smith gave the Welcome to Country. "This is Dunghutti Country. It was yesterday, it is today, and it will be tomorrow, because this is Dunghutti Country," Uncle Bob said.
"Our river, our hills, from the mountains to the coast, it's all Dunghutti Country."
