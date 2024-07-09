Funding boost for Crown reserves across the Oxley Electorate

The Kempsey Shire has received a major funding boost for high-priority weed control across the region.
The funding has been awarded under the Crown Reserve Improvement Fund (CRIF) which supports repairs, maintenance and improvements on Crown reserves.
The funding will go towards controlling tropical soda apple in the Macleay River catchment, and weed control at Stuarts Point, Grassy Head and Middle Head.
The Oxley Electorate received a total of $791,977 under the CRIF.
The projects in the Port Macquarie-Hastings and Macleay regions are:
The CRIF 2023-24 offered funding for 144 projects totalling $14,578 million to maintain and upgrade facilities and reserves on government-owned land.
