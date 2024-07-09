The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Funding boost for Crown reserves across the Oxley Electorate

By Staff Reporters
July 10 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kempsey Shire has received a major funding boost for high-priority weed control across the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.