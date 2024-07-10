Aboriginal Art Trail utilises Kempsey's empty shopfronts, supporting local artists

Local Aboriginal art is being displayed in Kempsey's empty shopfronts throughout the central business district (CBD) as part of 2024 NAIDOC Week.
The NAIDOC Art Trail project was created off the back of a community survey launched in April 2024 by Learning the Macleay which gathered information on what areas people would like to see improve across Kempsey Shire.
Over 400 responses were gathered and one of the key concerns raised was the abundance of empty shops in the CBD and the lack of shopping opportunities resulting in the need to travel and spend money outside of the area to buy key goods.
Since then, Learning the Macleay team engaged with local Aboriginal artists and partnered with the Macleay Valley Business Chamber and local business owners to see what can be done to reverse this issue and to bring people back into town to support the local economy.
Not only does the Art Trail support local Indigenous artists, it also supports businesses in Smith and Belgrave Street in Kempsey.
Artworks will be displayed in shops with the 'Supporting NAIODC Week on Dunghutti Country' sticker in their front window from 10am on Thursday, July 11.
Members of the public are able to visit the shops to view the NAIDOC Art Trail for free over the next fortnight.
Tania Riodan, owner of Beaux Laidy in Smith Street Kempsey which is part of the project says it's been a "fantastic" initiative.
"It has been fantastic working with the Learning the Macleay team to come up with ways in which we can encourage people back into our shopping district and to support local businesses," Ms Riodan said.
"The NAIDOC Art Trail not only encourages people to come and see the amazing local talent within this community, but it will also show people the great range of shops that are operating in Kempsey."
Venues Annecto, Coastline Credit Union and Community Corrections are also displaying artworks as part of the Aboriginal Arts Trail with local Aboriginal artworks also exhibited in Savages lane, Kempsey.
A separate Night Art Exhibition as part of NAIDOC Week is being held at the NRMA Holiday Park in South West Rocks on Friday, July 12, from 5pm - 8pm.
See other upcoming NAIDOC Week events on Dunghutti country here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.