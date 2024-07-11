Officers wanting to speak to three youths about South Kempsey house fire

Officers would like to speak with three young people who may have been in the South Kempsey at the time of a house fire on Middleton Street.
Emergency services were called to a house fire at Middleton Street, South Kempsey at about 1pm on Wednesday, 10 July.
Fire and Rescue NSW, Ambulance NSW and Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District all attended the unoccupied house.
No occupants were found inside the house and there are no reports of injuries.
A representative from Fire and Rescue NSW Kempsey station said that the fire appears to have first been lit in the kitchen area before it fully involved the structure and moved to the ceiling space.
Fire and Rescue crews were able to extinguish the fire in an hour but the building's roof has partially collapsed.
This was the second house fire on Middleton Street that Fire and Rescue crews have been called in seven days.
Hazmat crews were also onsite the spray the asbestos sheeting in the house.
Police from Mid North Coast Police District have commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire.
As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with three youths who may have been in the vicinity at the time of the fire.
Anyone with information is urged to call Mid North Coast police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.