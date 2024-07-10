Celebrating Aboriginal health achievements at Kempsey Hospital | NAIDOC Week

As part of 2024 NAIDOC Week Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) hosted a morning tea on Tuesday, July 9, in collaboration with the local community NAIDOC committee and Borroongen Djugun.
MNCLHD hosts a number of events across the region throughout NAIDOC Week to celebrate and embrace Indigenous culture, connecting with the community and other organisations.
The morning tea held at Kempsey District Hospital was an opportunity to also recognise the achievements of local staff within the Aboriginal health space.
About 60 people came together to celebrate from the community and organisations including Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service, Daligur Preschool, Aboriginal Employment Strategy (AES), Booroogen Djugun, Dunghutti Catering Services,Charles Sturt University, Just Reinvest NSW, and Burrun Dalai Aboriginal Corporation.
"Kempsey District Hospital staff, local organisations and community gathered to celebrate NAIDOC Week, and recognise the work Mid North Coast Local Health District does to improve access to healthcare for the Indigenous community," a spokesperson from Mid North Coast Local Health District said.
"We will continue to work in conjunction with the local community moving towards Closing the Gap."
See upcoming NAIDOC Week events on Dunghutti country here.
