Potential councillors invited to Candidate Information Sessions in July

Are you passionate about your community? Do you envision yourself playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the Kempsey Shire? If so, the upcoming Candidate Information Sessions are your chance to learn about becoming a councillor.
Kempsey Shire Council is hosting two two-hour in-person or online information sessions at the Civic Centre to provide insights into the role and responsibilities of a councillor.
These sessions are scheduled for Monday, 22 July from 5-7pm, and Tuesday, 23 July from 10am to 12pm. They are designed to give potential candidates a comprehensive understanding of local government operations and what it takes to be a councillor.
The agenda covers five key topics:
Councillors: Ordinary People with an Extraordinary Passion for Their Community
In this session you will learn about the eligibility requirements for becoming a councillor, the importance of diverse representation, assess your readiness for the role, discover how councillors can impact their community, and become familiar with the ethical standards required of councillors.
Local Government: What It Is and Why It Matters
During this section you will explore the relationship between federal, state, and local governments, learn the operational principles of councils, understand the services and functions provided by councils, and gain insights into council funding and expenditure.
Local Government: How It Works
Here you will learn about how councillors and staff work together, understand your respective responsibilities, know the commitment required, and clarify the distinct roles within the council.
Being a Councillor: What Help Is Available to You
Learn about the financial support provided to councillors and the available resources to help you succeed.
Making It Happen: How You Can Stand for Election
Lastly, understand the nomination process and learn about election conduct and regulations.
This is your opportunity to make a significant impact on your community. Don't miss out on these informative sessions designed to prepare and inspire you for a role as a councillor.
For more information, visit ksc.pub/Councillor-InfoSessions or contact the council offices.
