What's happening at the July council meeting?

The upcoming July council meeting has a packed agenda, addressing important community issues and planning proposals.
Key topics include a new residential subdivision in South West Rocks, the public exhibition of the Lower Macleay Flood Risk Management Study and Plan, new fees for using Council-owned electric vehicle chargers, and the cancellation of the September Council meeting due to Local Government elections.
Residential Subdivision Proposal for South West Rocks
A significant planning proposal is on the table for a 23.97-hectare residential subdivision on Arakoon Road, South West Rocks.
If councillors approve, the proposal will be sent to the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces for gateway consideration.
The proposed changes include modifications to land zonings, lot sizes, and building heights at 157 Arakoon Road.
Should the Minister approve, a 28-day community consultation will follow, allowing residents to provide feedback before any amendments to the Local Environmental Plan are finalised.
Lower Macleay Flood Risk Management Study and Plan
The Draft Lower Macleay Flood Risk Management Study and Plan is ready for public exhibition.
Council staff seek approval to display the plan for 28 days, incorporating recommendations from the Flood Risk Reference Group.
This comprehensive plan aims to reduce flood risks through detailed planning and engineering solutions. Using advanced modelling, the study identifies ways to mitigate flood impacts, address evacuation constraints, and establish a unified approach to flood management.
Community input through workshops and surveys has been crucial in shaping the plan.
New Fees for Electric Vehicle Charging
Council will consider introducing fees for its two electric vehicle (EV) chargers, located at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey and at Back Creek, South West Rocks.
The proposed rate is $0.25 per kW, approximately $15 to fully charge a 60kW battery.
These fees align with the national average for public EV chargers and aim to cover energy costs and the expenses of the online charging and monitoring platform.
Council Meeting Date Change
In light of the Local Government elections on September 14, 2024, council proposes cancelling the September meeting.
With existing councillors stepping down on election day and results not expected until October, there will be no elected council on the scheduled meeting date.
For more details on these topics, please refer to the Business Papers available on Council's website: ksc.pub/agenda
