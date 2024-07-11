Aboriginal Art Trail brings new life to Smith Street shopfronts in Kempsey

Kempsey's Smith Street is alive with local Aboriginal art as part of 2024 NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Participating businesses and empty shopfronts are showcasing local Aboriginal artists' work for the month of July from Thursday 11. Members of the public can view the art for free, including paintings, tea towels, children's books, boomerangs, and ceramics.
The community is invited to walk the Art Trail and look out for the 'Supporting NAIDOC Week on Dunghutti land 2024' stickers in the windows.
The project supports local businesses and artists and is a collaboration between Learning the Macleay, local Aboriginal artists, Macleay Valley Business Chamber and business owners to celebrate culture and community.
As part of the Art Trail, an exhibition including projects from local preschool and public school children alongside established Indigenous artists like Duane Button has popped-up in one of the empty shops on Smith Street.
Early childhood educator and Dunghutti language teacher at Dalaigur Preschool, Aunty Vicky, is proud of the children's contribution.
The "Dalais" as she calls them have been learning about how to look after the land at school and now have some of their projects displayed as part of the exhibition.
"[The students] have been looking after our land and country by recycling," Aunty Vicky said.
"Just like our ancestors did, they looked after the land for many, many thousands of years so we're just teaching them how to look after our land and country like our elders and our people did."
Aunty Vicky says being part of the Art Trail is just one way the preschool is helping to empower the young children.
"I want to make our future generations strong, I want to empower them so they can carry on when they grow up...they gain all the stories and the knowledge and carry it on."
Annecto on Smith Street also opened the Coolamon Art Gallery's newest exhibition on Thursday, July 11, displaying paintings, weavings and carvings by six Aboriginal artists from across the Mid North Coast.
The exhibition 'Nyinanhambu Yapang - Our Way' is open to the public Monday to Friday through to October 11, 2024.
