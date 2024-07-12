Kempsey Shire welcomes eight new Australian citizens

Kempsey Shire welcomed eight new Australian citizens at a Citizenship Ceremony that took place on Thursday, June 20, at the Slim Dusty Centre.
The newest citizens came from the United Kingdom, Philippines, New Zealand and Thailand.
To become a citizen, candidates must make the Australian Citizenship Pledge at a Citizenship Ceremony. In doing so, they are making a public commitment to Australia and accepting the responsibilities and privileges of citizenship.
Mayor Leo Hauville led the ceremony, warmly greeting the new citizens and thanking them for making Kempsey Shire their new home.
Mr Pat Conaghan MP Member for Cowper read a special message to our candidates from The Honourable Andrew Giles, Member of the Australian Parliament, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs.
"Today you join a nation that is one of the world's most successful multicultural societies, with around half of all Australians either born overseas, or with at least one parent born overseas," Mr Conaghan said.
"In Australia, everyone can be proud of who they are - and everyone should be respected, valued and feel a sense of belonging.
"We are privileged to share this beautiful country with the world's oldest continuing culture.
"This is a fundamental part of who we are. For more than 60,000 years First National peoples have cared for country. Appreciating and understanding this truth, is a vital part of what it means to be Australian."
Following the conclusion of the ceremony's formal proceedings new citizen Nutchawan Bumrungsak from Thailand took to the stage and addressed the gathering, expressing her gratitude for becoming a new Australian Citizen and giving thanks for the enduring support she has received from her friends and the wider community.
New Citizens and their families were invited afterwards to celebrate with the sharing of morning tea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.