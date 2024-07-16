The Macleay Argus
South West Rocks Marlins hitting form ahead of finals with win over Tigers

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 16 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
The South West Rocks Marlins defeated Comboyne Tigers 36-20. Pictures by Penny Tamblyn

As the Hastings League season heads into the pointy end, the South West Rocks Marlins are making a strong case for themselves.

Journalist

