South West Rocks Marlins hitting form ahead of finals with win over Tigers

As the Hastings League season heads into the pointy end, the South West Rocks Marlins are making a strong case for themselves.
They pulled off another win at home on Saturday, June 13, beating the Comboyne Tigers 36-20 in round fourteen. This comes after their big 54-14 win over the Bowraville Tigers.
The Marlins' tries came from Raymond Chapman, Peter Bula, Josh Willer, Anthony Cowan, Robbie Colquhoun, Lionel Lockwood, and Radley Schubert.
Josh Willer kicked one goal, and Rhys Owens added three more.
The Tigers didn't go down without a fight. Lachlan Holbert, Ben Donovan, Sean Ferguson-Maslin, and Aaron Hamilton each scored a try, with Jamaine Anderson kicking two goals.
"It was sort of a funny game to watch," Marlins coach Grant Schubert said.
"Our attack was really good at certain times, but we had a few defensive lapses as well. The boys were really resilient throughout the game and never gave up. We are just really happy to get the win."
Schubert said that the team was starting to find some good form.
"We've been getting some really good numbers at training, and the boys are turning up for each other every game.
"It was so disjointed at the start of the year, and even these last couple of weeks, but a few combinations are starting to gel at training, and we've had the same spine in the last three games as far as our halves and hooker goes.
"Hopefully, we can continue this momentum this weekend."
After round fourteen, the Hastings League ladder shows Kendall leading with 24 points. Beechwood and Laurieton are tied with 20 points each, followed by the South West Rocks Marlins with 16 points.
Bowraville and Lake Cathie both have 14 points, while Comboyne and Long Flat are trailing with eight points each.
The Marlins and Comboyne have two catch-up games still to be played on top of the regular games, while Laurieton and Beechwood each have one catch-up game still to be played.
The Marlins are now set to play Beechwood at Beechwood on Saturday, July 20, with kickoff scheduled for 2.30pm.
Schubert said Beechwood are going to be hard to beat.
"They are a well-drilled side and play really consistent footy," he said. "We just have to be prepared to get in the arm wrestle, kick as long as we can, chase hard, and do the little things well.
"If we can do that and get off to a good start, we have a good chance of winning.'"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.