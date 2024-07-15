Artist runs a whale art competition for kids on school holidays

Kids on school holidays are being invited to draw, paint or sketch a whale as part of a community art competition in Crescent Head.
Local artist Claire Armstrong is running the activity from her studio to give young people something to do in the coastal village, besides swimming in the ocean.
With the recent big swell and cooler winter water, the sunny studio veranda has been a popular spot for residents and visitors to the area.
"I want to give the kids something else to do, because not all kids swim," Ms Armstrong said. "Just like not all adults here surf."
Ms Armstrong is passionate about opening her studio to the community to provide further opportunities and options, for both adults and children, free of charge.
For this event the artist made a whale sculpture to hang outside her 'Big Wednesday' studio to attract visitors and inspire the young artists for their whale creations, such as six-year-old Holly Swift.
Holly already has two artworks in the competition, both inspired by her mother Heather's drawing of a personal whale encounter she had recently surfing at Crescent Head point.
Young Holly says she likes whales. "I like how they splash their tales, and that they're blue."
Humpback whales are currently making their way North to have their babies in warmer water, so there might just be more wild encounters to recreate on paper.
All children across the Macleay Valley are encouraged to pop in and create their whale. The finished works will be hung up on display for visitors to view before the young artists take them home.
"Everyone is welcome to have a go," Ms Armstrong said.
The art competition runs from July 12 until August 12, with local artists set to judge the works. The winner will receive a small hand-made whale sculpture, with second and third places taking home their very own art supplies to continue creating.
The Big Wednesday studio is open to visitors 10am to 3pm every-day during school holidays and weekends only during other times of the year.
It is located on the corner of Main Street and Hill Street, Crescent Head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.