Wish granted; Pip Beale's bio-art gains global stage with European funding

Crescent Head resident Pip Beale has secured a grant to take her bio-art creations to the Netherlands, a dream come true.
The 35-year-old makes breathing sculptures that blend art, science and technology.
Her recent work 'Nu Ondine // Rockpool' was a part of the 2024 Port Macquarie Art Walk and helped win her the substantial grant from Next Nature Network based in the Netherlands, a future-focused program interested in cross-disciplinary projects.
Dr Beale is inspired by bimodal breathers; organisms that can breathe under water and live on the land.
The scientist and artist has been creating installations that delve into the concept of using Haemocyanin as an efficient respiratory function to transport oxygen out of water and into air inside the devices.
"Humans have Hemoglobin, which is essential for transferring oxygen in your blood from the lungs to the tissues. Other organisms have other respiratory pigments, like Haemocyanin, which is found in a lot of marine organisms like octopus and crabs," Dr Beale said.
This concept was first conceived in 2023 during a three-month short course at Waag Futurelabs in the Netherlands where Dr Beale participated in the BioHack Academy, which combines biology with art and design.
Dr Beale was awarded the funding from Next Nature Network in May 2024 for her concept which fits within the bio-sphere category of the European program.
"I didn't think I had a chance for such a competitive grant but the overlap was too perfect not to apply," Dr Beale said.
"I'm feeling incredibly grateful and excited to have this opportunity and to sense some momentum with my work."
Artist and owner of 'Big Wednesday' studio in Crescent Head, Claire Armstrong, has been a big supporter of Dr Beale, encouraging her to pursue the Art Walk opportunity among others.
"The Netherlands is well deserved and a one in a million opportunity," Ms Armstrong said. "Congratulations Pip."
To find out more about Pip Beale's projects, visit https://www.thesamelab.com/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.