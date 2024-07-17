Point of order! Heated council discussion leads to apologies all round

Kempsey Shire Council's July ordinary meeting was anything but that when a heated discussion broke out during the first item of business.
The meeting on Tuesday (July 16) was temporarily adjourned after half the councillors walked out, a reaction to a point of order between Mayor Leo Hauville and Councillor Kinne Ring.
Cr Ring told the mayor she felt 'picked on' and 'bullied' by him after he singled her out for using her phone while Cr Alexandra Wyatt spoke.
"You pick on me as the youngest, as the only brown person in the room, and a young woman, and you say things to me that you do not say to anyone else in this room," Cr Ring said.
Cr Ring pointed out Cr Scott Butterfield was also using his phone during Cr Wyatt's discussion. Cr Ring explained she was using her phone to look up topics Cr Wyatt had mentioned.
Mayor Hauville denied he was 'picking on' Cr Ring and asked her to withdraw her comment and to apologise, which Cr Ring refused to do.
The conversation continued with emotions rising, and after other councillors attempted to interject with a point of order and were refused the right to speak, they began to stand and take their leave.
Cr Wyatt was listing the reasons she was "seething" after reading the Aboriginal heritage report attached to a planning proposal on Arakoon Road, South West Rocks.
Her concerns included no mention of South West Rocks First Nations People, no mention of Aboriginal women's sites, and no recognition of spiritual connection to cultural sites only artefacts and objects.
Cr Wyatt quotes information "found on the internet" on the New South Wales Government's position on Aboriginal Heritage.
Cr Ring then picked up her phone for 10 seconds.
Cr Wyatt went on to highlight another issue she had with the report, where a culturally sensitive map was published, which she referred to as an "absolute no-go" and says it's "worth checking" that the information is subject to confidentiality.
"I'm not 100 per cent (sure) but I'd like someone to check for me, I'm sure it's confidential, you can't publish where known sites are located," Cr Wyatt said.
Cr Ring looked at her laptop before picking up her phone again this time for 40 seconds. Cr Scott Butterfield who is sitting beside her also reached for his phone.
Cr Ring uses her phone a third time for a short period during Cr Wyatt's in-depth point on the motion.
Cr Wyatt concluded by suggesting council "send the report back" due to it being "unfair to the Dunghutti people of the coast and to the women who have no voice whatsoever in [the] report."
Before Mayor Hauville invited the next councillor to speak on the item, he addressed Cr Ring regarding her actions.
The transcript from Kempsey Shire Council Ordinary Meeting, Tuesday July 16 2024.
Mayor Hauville (H): "Cr Ring are you taking notes on what Cr Wyatt was just speaking about?
[No response]
"You were using your phone, I was wondering if you were taking notes?
Cr Ring (R): "Point of order."
H: "No there's no point of order, I'm making a point of order. You cannot be sending messages while someone's speaking, that's my ruling. Okay?"
[No response]
H: "You seem to be sending messages and information is being given by councillors at different times and we're supposed to listen to all of them."
R: "I was Googling things about the Land Council but you know, it's actually, oh my God, you have not picked on another person who has used their phone during that time. He [Cr Butterfield] just Googled something as well."
[Ring and Hauville speak over one another]
H: "Point of order this is not a debate Cr Ring."
R: "So it's not a debate but you pick on me as the youngest, as the only brown person in the room, and as a young woman because I feel continuously like you pick on me, and you say things to me that you do not say to anyone else in this room."
H: "Order. That is not correct. I respect your right as the youngest person and as a woman, you are supposed to be listening to the debate. If you have a question about what's being said you should raise it as a question not be using your phone to look for more information, you're supposed to look for more information from your fellow councillors, Cr Ring, and I'm sorry you think I'm picking on you. I have not spoken to you about this before at all, I don't know how you've come to that conclusion so I would like an apology please that I'm picking on you, I am not picking on you.
[Cr Saul and Cr Patterson attempt to interject]
Cr Saul: "Mr Mayor point of order there."
R: "I refuse to apologise to you."
Cr Patterson: "Point of order Mr Mayor."
H [directed at Patterson]: "No you do not have a right to speak at this time."
H [directed at Ring]: "You have questioned my authority to ask you to refrain from using your phone and I have that right as the chair of a meeting to make it run correctly, Cr Ring. You were using your phone and I asked you to stop, you tell me that you have a right to do that."
[Interrupting] R: "You could have said to me Miss Ring or Cr Ring please put down your phone, that is all you had to say to me."
H: "No that's not what was happening. I can ask you to listen to your fellow councillors and Cr Wyatt was speaking and giving very emphatic information about the Aboriginal Heritage Report in what is being debated in front of us. What she had to say, as well as what Cr Patterson was saying about the same thing was important that we listen to them carefully because we're making decisions on the motion before us so I again ask you, I am not picking on you, if you think I'm picking on you I apologise if you think that but I ask that you withdraw and apologise for saying that I'm picking on you."
R: "I'm not going to apologise"
H: "It's a matter of a Code of Conduct now Cr Ring."
[Cr Patterson attempts a Point of Order]
Cr Wyatt: "Can we have a few minutes break?"
Cr Patterson: "This is crazy, you..."
[Interrupting] H: "Cr Ring you sometimes have to
[interrupting] R: "I will apologise to you if you apologise for me for making me feel bullied."
[Cr Wyatt stands to leave followed by Cr Riddington]
H: "Cr Ring I apologise if you think I was bullying you, I'm chairing a meeting, I'm sorry if you feel I'm bullying you"
[Cr Wyatt and Riddington leave]
[Cr Patterson stands to make a Point of Order but is so spoken over by Mayor Hauville]
H: "No point of order."
Cr Patterson: "I will remove myself" [leaves the room]
H: "I adjourn the meeting for five minutes."
The adjournment leads into morning tea break.
After a longer adjournment than anticipated, councillors returned to continue the meeting, but not before apologies were made.
"I will start this part of the meeting with an apology to Cr Ring," Cr Hauville said.
The mayor goes on to say he "did not speak correctly" in asking Cr Ring to not use her phone and that she assured him she was using her phone to gather more information on the subject at hand.
The mayor admitted what he said about Cr Ring's conduct should not have been said.
"So I apologise to Cr Ring for that."
Cr Hauville made a point that councillors can disagree and that is part of the democratic process.
Cr Ring thanked the mayor and gave her own apology. "I also apologise for how I spoke to you and I apologise to all staff, the gallery, my fellow councillors and anyone watching for the way that I behaved," Cr Ring said.
Before the order of business continued, Cr Hauville acknowledged that he would try to manage the meeting better as the chair "for the rest of the meeting and for as long as (he is) mayor."
