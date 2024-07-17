Point of order! Heated council discussion leads to apologies all round

H: "No that's not what was happening. I can ask you to listen to your fellow councillors and Cr Wyatt was speaking and giving very emphatic information about the Aboriginal Heritage Report in what is being debated in front of us. What she had to say, as well as what Cr Patterson was saying about the same thing was important that we listen to them carefully because we're making decisions on the motion before us so I again ask you, I am not picking on you, if you think I'm picking on you I apologise if you think that but I ask that you withdraw and apologise for saying that I'm picking on you."